Officials: Police officer shoots armed man in Allentown

An armed man was injured early Sunday morning after authorities say he was shot by an Allentown police officer.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on the 100 block of South Madison Street.

Police said the department responded to multiple reports of a disorderly group and large fight where gunshots were fired.

The first responding officer reportedly observed a group of people in the road engaged in an altercation, as well as an individual on the ground amid a trail of blood. The officer also reportedly observed 31-year-old Emmanuel Celestino-Mendez brandishing a handgun.

The officer instructed Celestino-Mendez to drop his weapon, according to police, but he failed to comply with the officer's commands. Celestino-Mendez then allegedly fled onto a nearby porch, where he rapidly turned toward the officer. At that point, the officer discharged his firearm and struck Celestino-Mendez.

Officers and EMS workers rendered first aid to Celestino-Mendez, who was hospitalized in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Celestino-Mendez was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and simple assault. A black replica Ruger P345 CO2 powered BB gun was recovered from the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by Lehigh County detectives in conjunction with Allentown police, and will be reviewed by the district attorney.

