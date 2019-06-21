Officials to hold press conference on $1 billion cocaine bust Friday

article

Government officials will hold a press conference Friday after $1 billion worth of cocaine was found on a cargo ship at a South Philadelphia port.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the U.S. Custom House on 2nd and Chestnut Streets.

Officials say more than 16 ton of cocaine were found on the ship at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal port on the Delaware River.

Since the cocaine was discovered, officials have said the drugs were not meant for Philadelphia but instead for the Netherlands and France.

At least two of the ship’s crew members have been charged.

