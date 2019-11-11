Officials urge Delaware County residents to stay indoors due to gas leak

article

A gas leak is forcing residents to stay indoors in Middletown Township, Delaware County. Officials have told residents to turn off their HVAC fans and stay inside just to be safe until this smell dissipates.

According to officials, they never issued a shelter in place because the odor is not poisonous.

It started around 5:45 p.m. Monday when authorities got a call about a strong smell. The fire department and hazmat crews responded and found a pipeline leaking gasoline from a pumping station behind the Turnbirdge Apartments on Glen Riddle Road. The odor is so strong that officials say it could be smelled within a quarter-mile.

The leak has been contained.

Just two weeks ago, the smell of fuel filled the air in Delaware County, which led to dozens of 911 calls. Officials never determined what caused it.