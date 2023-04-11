Officials: Wildfire that burned nearly 4,000 acres in Ocean County now 50 percent contained

Firefighters in Ocean County are trying to contain a raging wildfire that has torched thousands of acres, threatening structures in the area.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service tweeted just before 10 p.m. Tuesday that the wildfire ignited along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue in Manchester Township.

The forest fire service ordered a mandatory evacuation on Division Street in nearby Lakehurst.

By Wednesday morning, officials say the fire continued to burn, with flames as high as 200 feet.

Authorities with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say the fire is only 10% contained after about 2,500 acres were burned.

The fire poses a threat to 75 structures and more than 150 have been evacuated, per officials.

In a press conference held on Wednesday morning, fire officials say the fire began on a day when a combination of warm temperatures and low humidity created an increased risk for wildfires.

Officials say nearly 4,000 acres of land have been burned and the fire is 50% contained.

Firefighters described the situation as "severe," describing a wall of fire, 200-foot flames and raining fire embers.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, per authorities.

Everyone in the area who was evacuated has since been allowed to return to their homes, according to officials.

Traffic in the area of Rt. 70 and Rt. 539 is reopened but other road closures could be implemented throughout the day.