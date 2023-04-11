Officials: Wildfire torches hundreds of acres of land in Ocean County

Firefighters in Ocean County are trying to contain a raging wildfire that has torched hundreds of acres and threatens dozens of structures.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service tweeted just before 10 p.m. Tuesday that the wildfire ignited along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue in Manchester Township.

Officials say more than 500 acres of land has been engulfed thus far, and firefighters have only contained 10% of the blaze.

The forest fire service ordered a mandatory evacuation on Division Street in nearby Lakehurst.

No injuries have been reported, but officials say 25 structures are being threatened by the wildfire.

Fire investigators have not said what may have sparked the blaze.