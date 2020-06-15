Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Woman 53, killed in Feltonville house fire

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Officials say a woman has died following a fire at a home in the city’s Feltonville section.

It happened on the 4600 block of Hurley Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the 53-year-old woman was found in the hallway on the second floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

