Officials: Woman 53, killed in Feltonville house fire
PHILADELPHIA - Officials say a woman has died following a fire at a home in the city’s Feltonville section.
It happened on the 4600 block of Hurley Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon.
According to investigators, the 53-year-old woman was found in the hallway on the second floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word on what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
