Officials: Woman shoots neighbor before turning gun on self at veterans apartment complex in Chester County

Police are investigating after a shooting at a veterans apartment complex in Chester County left two people injured Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Whitehall Apartments complex on the 3700 block of Schuylkill Road in East Vincent Township.

Authorities said a female resident shot her male neighbor several times. The victim was struck in the leg and back before fleeing the building and collapsing on a grassy area outside.

The shooter, who police have yet to identify, then allegedly barricaded herself in her apartment, where she set fire to objects in the bedroom before shooting herself in the head. Officials say the apartment sprinkler system activated and extinguished the flames.

Both the victim and alleged shooter were transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Vincent Police Department at 610-933-0115 or Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.