One person dies in Willingboro house fire

article

One person died in a house fire in Willingboro Sunday evening.

House fire on Medley Lane in Willingboro, N.J.

Crews got the call just after 5 p.m. for a house on fire on Medley Lane.

House fire on Medley Lane in Willingboro, N.J.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames consuming the structure.

House fire on Medley Lane in Willingboro, N.J.

There was no word on the identity of the deceased or how the person died.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP