Online voter registration among services impacted by technical outage in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania officials are working to rectify a technical issue that has caused outages to several online state services, including online voter registration.

An email from the Pennsylvania Office of Administration says the outage began around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. State officials do not believe there is any malicious physical or cyber activity to blame for the outage.

Technicians have linked the problem to an equipment failure at a data center managed for the state by a private vendor. The Office of Administration does not believe any data has been lost.

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome said. “In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”

In addition to online voter registration, the outage has also impacted services at the Departments of State, Revenue, Human Services and the Liquor Control Board.

