Opening Day Forecast: Plenty of sun, highs in the 60s for Phillies opener Friday

Sunshine will return to the Delaware Valley Friday, treating the Phillies and their fans to a beautiful opening day!

Rain that has impacted the area over the last two days finally tapered off overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Some fog was expected to linger for parts of the morning commute.

Opening Day should feature a fair among of sunshine with temperatures approaching 60 degrees in South Philadelphia and across the area.

A stray shower could move through parts of the Delaware Valley during the day, but they aren’t expected to have much of an impact.

The weekend is also shaping up to be seasonal with highs in the 50s both days. Saturday morning may start with a shower before rain clouds give way to sun.

FRIDAY: Leftover shower. High: 62, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Spotty shower. High: 56, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 54, Low: 38

