Outdoor dining can resume at New Jersey restaurants Monday

New Jersey has entered their next phase of reopening Monday morning as they reopen major parts of their economy, including outdoor dining.

Restaurants who are able to move their businesses outdoors, for the time being, will still be required to enforce social distancing guidelines. Strict cleaning and santitaion protocols will also need to be implemented to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Despite these restrictions, several restaurants say they expect large turnouts after months of only being able to provide take out.

Indoor dining remains off-limiuts in the Garden State, and Governor Phil Murphy has yet to indicate when that could resume.

Along with outdoor dining, child care centers in New Jersey can also reopen Monday. All children and staff must be screened daily for symptoms of the virus.

Non-essential retails shops will also resume indoor shopping with new guidelines in place.

Looking ahead, the days of the at-home-haircut are coming to an end with New Jersey set to allow personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops, and tattoo parlors to reopen next Monday, June 22.

All personal care services must be by appointment only, and all customers and staff will need to be screened for symptoms.

