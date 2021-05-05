Oversight board maintains Trump’s suspension from Facebook, Instagram

An oversight board upheld the ban of former President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, but it says Facebook was wrong to suspend him indefinitely.

Trump has been suspended from the platforms since Jan. 7, the day after a mob of his supporters engaged in a deadly riot at the Capitol.

Facebook justified the suspension by saying they feared Trump would incite further violence while refusing to accept Joe Biden’s election victory.

The board said Facebook must reassess this penalty within six months of the panel’s decision.

"This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm," the board said. "It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate."

Twitter made a similar move by deactivating Trump’s personal and presidential accounts. Initially, Twitter’s suspension was to last 12 hours. But two days after the Capitol riot, Twitter moved to make the ban permanent.

By upholding the suspension, the board has sided with Facebook for just the second time in the last six cases.

No matter the outcome, Facebook had committed to following the board’s decision. Comprised of 20 lawyers, professors, former politicians, human rights activists and experts in media policy and digital rights, Facebook said the board has the power to "impose binding decisions on a private social media company."

Even so, Facebook maintains discretion on whether to implement any policy recommendations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Following Trump’s ban, Conservatives criticized the social media industry, claiming Trump was being censored and his suspension was further proof of a bias against conservatives.

Many of Trump’s tweets and Facebook posts that contained inaccurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic or election results were marked as inaccurate or misleading in the months prior to his suspension.

Without access to his accounts, Trump has sought other means of keeping his thoughts available to the public. He’s maintained headlines by issuing news releases from "The Office of the Former President."

And just one day before the board upheld his suspension, Trump launched a new communications platform that allows him to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook.

The new platform is designed for one-way communication, so users cannot reply to the former president’s posts.T

