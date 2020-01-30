Expand / Collapse search
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down portion of NE Extension

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of the Northeast Extension.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Traffic is blocked in both directions between Quakertown Exit 44 and Lansdale Exit 31 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

So far, no word on injuries. A detour is in effect for motorists, please plan an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

