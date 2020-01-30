Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down portion of NE Extension

Traffic is blocked in both directions between Quakertown Exit 44 and Lansdale Exit 31 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

So far, no word on injuries. A detour is in effect for motorists, please plan an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

