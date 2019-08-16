Owner sought after dog bites, severely injures child on Wildwood beach

Police in Wildwood, New Jersey are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who they say left the scene after his dog severely injured a child.

On Friday morning, police say the man’s dog bit a young child, severely injuring them. The child was airlifted to the hospital for treatment and is expected to require extensive surgeries.

After the alleged attack, police say the owner walked off.

Police have described the owner as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing approximately six feet tall. The suspect is also described as having a thin build and thin beard.

At the time of the incident, police say he was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair who appeared to be in her 20s. She was wearing a dark sweatshirt.

The dog involved is described as a “pit-bull type breed” and is black and white in color.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from various locations in an attempt to determine where these individuals fled to.

Advertisement

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the pictured subject is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department by phone at (609) 522-0222, by email using jelwell@wildwoodpd.com.