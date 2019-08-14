Pa. man wanted in murder of mother, her 10-year-old son spotted in Florida

article

A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Pennsylvania has been spotted several times in Florida, according to authorities.

Jack Elijah Turner, 21, is a person of interest in the murders of his mother, 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and her 10-year-old son.

Turner is Whitman's son from a previous relationship, according to police.

Police describe Turner as a white man who is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has trimmed eyebrows and frequently wears what appear to be diamond stud earrings in both ears. He has a tattoo on his left hand of a pyramid with an eyeball inside it.

Authorities say Turner has an active arrest warrant for allegedly stealing a silver Lincoln MKS sedan with Pennsylvania license plate number KXW5126 from the homicide scene.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Turner was seen three times in St. Augustine, Florida, on Wednesday.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Turner's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.