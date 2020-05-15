Pa. State Police issue Amber Alert for children in Lebanon County

article

Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for two boys, ages 6 and 11, who they say were abducted in Lebanon County.

They were last seen 300 East Evergreen Road in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County.

According to police, they are searching for Jayden DeJesus, 6, and Angel DeJesus, 11, who were abducted by Luis DeJesus-Arroyo, 29. He was last seen driving a Gray Mitsubishi, 2009, 4-Door Sedan with the license plate number KZZ2158.

Jayden is described as 3-feet tall, with a thin build, who was wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt and jeans. Angel is described as 4-foot-9, with a thin build, who was wearing a white Nike shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the police at 717-272-2054 or call 911.

