Pa. State Police searching for missing endangered 6-year-old boy

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 6-year-ld boy.

Isaac Hwang was last seen on Sunday in the area of Limekiln Pike in Wyncote.

He is believed to be traveling with 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang in a 2021 blue BMW X5.

Isaac Hwang is described as being 4 feet tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaemyung Hwang is described as being 5 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 extension 0.

