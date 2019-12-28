Pa. state troopers search for shooter and car after couple's home sprayed with bullets

article

State police are searching for a car after shots were fired at a couple's home in eastern Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported.

Police in Lehigh County say the gunfire occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Lower Macungie Township.

Police say a few of the bullets landed inside, but the 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman inside were uninjured.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive for the gunfire, Police say a car recorded on surveillance footage is believed to have been involved and is being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Fogelsville.