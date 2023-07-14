Passenger shoots into SEPTA bus windshield after altercation with bus driver in Feltonville, sources say

article

An altercation between a passenger and bus driver erupted into a shooting in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, sources say.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a SEPTA passenger exited the bus and fired a gun through the front windshield near where the bus driver was sitting just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

Officials have not provided additional details on where in Feltonville the shooting took place or said if any people were injured.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

FOX 29 was on scene as police marked off the area for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.