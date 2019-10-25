Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 38 in Cherry Hill; police seek driver

article

A man is dead in Cherry Hill and police seek information to help aid the investigation.

According to Cherry Hill Police, a male pedestrian was in the marked crosswalk on Route 38, near Chestnut Street, in Cherry Hill Friday morning, about 4:45 a.m.

As the man attempted to cross in the westbound lanes of the highway, he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound in the right lane. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene, but, continued traveling on eastbound Route 38.

Cherry Hill Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer J. Watts at 856-432-8860. Tips can also be sent anonymously by email at tips@cherryhillpolice.com or by clicking here. Tips can also be sent via text message, texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by the message to 888777.