Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by driver on Rt. 38 in Cherry Hill

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Driver strikes pedestrian on Rt. 38 in Cherry Hill

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports from Cherry Hill after a driver struck a pedestrian on Rt. 38 overnight.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A pedestrian was struck by a driver on a busy Camden County road late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in front of the Cherry Hill Mall on Route 38.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a driver in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Police said the striking driver remained on the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lane was temporarily closed following the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP