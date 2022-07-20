Pendant found on Rehoboth Beach; good Samaritan searching for owner

If you're looking for a pendant that may have been lost on Rehoboth Beach, you might be in luck!

FOX 5 viewer, Rachel Kahan, reached out to us on Tuesday to report a missing pendant. Kahan says she found a pendant in the sand of Rehoboth Beach late Monday morning.

The pendant has a portrait of an older Black woman on it and does not have an inscription on the back.

PHOTO: Vanessa Riley

Kahan suspects the pendant was lost this weekend, as the city sends a beachcomber machine out "pretty regularly."

If you have any information, please contact FOX 5 through phone, email, or social media.