Pennsylvania announces 45,763 cases of COVID-19; 2,292 deaths

Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 45,763 confirmed cases, with 2,292 confirmed deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

The rise in cases is attributed to 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 97 new deaths in the state. The dramatic rise in deaths is due to fatalities counted over the last two weeks.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

- 1% are aged 13-18;

- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

- 38% are aged 25-49;

- Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

- Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

COVID-19 has killed hundreds more Pennsylvania nursing home residents than was previously known, state health officials reported Wednesday, underscoring the threat at long-term care facilities that have struggled for weeks to contain the coronavirus.

The Department of Health reported 479 new COVID-19 deaths — 339 at nursing and personal care homes — raising Pennsylvania's death toll to more than 2,100. Nursing homes now account for 65% of the total.

Nursing homes cite shortages of personal protective equipment and say they haven’t been able to do enough diagnostic testing to quickly identify and isolate patients and staff who have the virus. They say testing is critical because people can spread the virus without knowing they have it.

State health officials have consistently said they don’t have the capacity to test all nursing home residents, and that only those with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases to-date is below.

___

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 137, including 4 deaths

– Allegheny County: 1,289, including 94 deaths

– Armstrong County: 51, including 2 death

– Beaver County: 405, including 65 deaths

– Bedford County: 24, including 1 death

– Berks County: 2,698, including 117 deaths

– Blair County: 23

– Bradford County: 31; including 2 death

– Bucks County: 2,870, including 205 deaths

– Butler County: 178, including 6 deaths

– Cambria County: 28, including 1 death

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 175, including 15 deaths

– Centre County: 96, including 1 death

– Chester County: 1,375, including 111 deaths

– Clarion County: 23; including 1 death

– Clearfield County: 16

– Clinton County: 31

– Columbia County: 283, including 13 deaths

– Crawford County: 19

– Cumberland County: 343, including 16 deaths

– Dauphin County: 584, including 25 deaths

– Delaware County: 3,696, including 235 deaths

– Elk County: 3

– Erie County: 87; including 2 deaths

– Fayette County: 80, including 4 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 284, including 6 death

– Fulton County: 5

– Greene County: 26

– Huntingdon County: 38

– Indiana County: 63, including 4 deaths

– Jefferson County: 4

– Juniata County: 83, including 1 death

– Lackawanna County: 913, including 82 deaths

– Lancaster County: 1,765, including 104 deaths

– Lawrence County: 65, including 6 deaths

– Lebanon County: 676, including 9 deaths

– Lehigh County: 2,796, including 74 deaths

– Luzerne County: 2,143, including 88 deaths

– Lycoming County: 68

– Mckean County: 6

– Mercer County: 65, including 1 death

– Mifflin County: 36

– Monroe County: 1,127, including 54 deaths

– Montgomery County: 4,307, including 351 deaths

– Montour County: 47

– Northampton County: 2,050, including 94 deaths

– Northumberland County: 93

– Perry County: 30, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 14,468, including 607 deaths (statistics from City of Philadelphia)

– Pike County: 378, including 14 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 368, including 6 deaths

– Snyder County: 33, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 26

– Sullivan County: 1

– Susquehanna County: 84, including 8 death

– Tioga County: 16, including 1 death

– Union County: 36

– Venango County: 7

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 115, including 2 death

– Wayne County: 100, including 5 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 391, including 25 deaths

– Wyoming County: 20, including 2 deaths

– York County: 641, including 9 deaths

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials on Wednesday announced 665 new cases of coronavirus bringing the city's total to 14,468. They also announced 66 new deaths as the total reached 607.

Nursing homes within city limits have accounted for 56% of the city's deaths, with 340 total deaths.

The city is also reporting 65 inmates inside the city's jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Five inmates recovered and were removed from isolation, while two more tested positive.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said on Monday that the city has seen a drop in daily case counts and attributed the good news to social distancing.

Officials plan to shut down Philadelphia's emergency field hospital, located at The Liacouras Center at Temple University.

The field hospital had just five coronavirus patients as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Early next week, if things look good, we will stop admissions,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Wednesday.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The city also continues to operate more than 80 student meal sites.

Philadelphia residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak have access to free food boxes through community food sites.

Residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at sites throughout the city. One box is limited per household. Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.

REOPENING PENNSYLVANIA

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania will look to begin gradually reopen its economy on May 8 using a "regional, sector-based approach" and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it's safe, according to a plan outlined Friday.

Wolf shut down businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining," closed schools through the end of the academic year and ordered all 12.8 million Pennsylvania residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

"Unfortunately, we cannot flip a switch and reopen the commonwealth. There's not going to be one big day," Wolf said. "We need to be smart and make data-driven decisions."

Wolf has cautioned that a declining case count is just one factor that officials will consider in deciding whether a region of the state is ready to begin emerging from the pandemic. The availability of diagnostic testing, the capacity of the health care system and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what’s known as contact tracing will also play a role

Wolf’s reopening plan divides counties into six geographic regions, where shutdown rules may be relaxed once fewer than one person in 2,000 has been infected over the past two weeks.

Wolf said he believes two regions — the northcentral and northwest, both of which have seen relatively few cases — will be ready for a limited reopening on May 8, with residents permitted to leave their homes at will, and some retail shops allowed to accept customers.

Philadelphia, and some of the surrounding counties, are not among the areas eligible for an early May reopening.

On Monday, Wolf announced the reopening of limited outdoor activities starting on Friday, May 1.

Come Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide but are required to follow life-sustaining business guidance.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority who have been infected with the virus have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus.

New symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

