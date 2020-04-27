Pennsylvania announces 65,392 cases of COVID-19; 4,869 deaths

Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 65,392 confirmed cases, with 4,869 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

The rise in cases is attributed to 980 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 102 new deaths in the state.

With the rate of increase slowing, Gov. Tom Wolf has begun relaxing social distancing and business closure guidelines in more than half of the state’s 67 counties home to one-third of its residents.

Gov. Tom Wolf allowed construction work statewide to resume and golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds to reopen recently due to the trend of cases declining.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases to-date is below.

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 204, including 5 deaths

– Allegheny County: 1,718, including 148 deaths

– Armstrong County: 58, including 2 deaths

– Beaver County: 539, including 71 deaths

– Bedford County: 36, including 2 deaths

– Berks County: 3,784, including 279 deaths

– Blair County: 44, including 1 death

– Bradford County: 43, including 3 deaths

– Bucks County: 4,726, including 442 deaths

– Butler County: 209, including 12 deaths

– Cambria County: 55, including 2 deaths

– Cameron County: 2

– Carbon County: 221, including 22 deaths

– Centre County: 136, including 5 deaths

– Chester County: 2,267, including 238 deaths

– Clarion County: 25; including 2 deaths

– Clearfield County: 33

– Clinton County: 48

– Columbia County: 342, including 29 deaths

– Crawford County: 21

– Cumberland County: 565, including 43 deaths

– Dauphin County: 1,034, including 52 deaths

-- Delaware County: 5,969, including 481 deaths

– Elk County: 6

– Erie County: 177, including 4 deaths

– Fayette County: 93, including 4 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 677, including 28 deaths

– Fulton County: 14, including 1 death

– Greene County: 27

– Huntingdon County: 221, including 1 death

– Indiana County: 88, including 4 deaths

– Jefferson County: 7

– Juniata County: 94, including 3 deaths

– Lackawanna County: 1,432, including 137 deaths

– Lancaster County: 2,690, including 269 deaths

– Lawrence County: 73, including 8 deaths

– Lebanon County: 887, including 24 deaths

– Lehigh County: 3,586, including 192 deaths

– Luzerne County: 2,594, including 130 deaths

– Lycoming County: 152, including 10 deaths

– Mckean County: 11, including 1 death

– Mercer County: 97, including 4 deaths

– Mifflin County: 57, including 1 death

– Monroe County: 1,291, including 95 deaths

– Montgomery County: 6,268, including 607 deaths

– Montour County: 51

– Northampton County: 2,814 including 186 deaths

– Northumberland County: 150, including 2 deaths

– Perry County: 43, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 20,700, including 1,165 deaths (statistics from City of Philadelphia)

– Pike County: 473, including 18 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 548, including 25 deaths

– Snyder County: 33, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 37

– Sullivan County: 2

– Susquehanna County: 90, including 15 deaths

– Tioga County: 16, including 2 deaths

– Union County: 61, including 1 death

– Venango County: 8

– Warren County: 3

– Washington County: 130, including 5 deaths

– Wayne County: 112, including 7 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 434, including 38 deaths

– Wyoming County: 32, including 7 deaths

– York County: 883, including 21 deaths

NURSING HOMES

Nearly 50 Pennsylvania nursing homes have reported 20 or more deaths related to COVID-19, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

After weeks of delay, state health officials released a list of 557 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania reporting cases of the novel coronavirus among residents or staff.

Nursing homes and personal care homes have struggled for months to contain the virus, with residents of the facilities accounting for more than two-thirds of the state’s overall death toll of 4,624.

The state’s worst nursing home outbreak is at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, near the Ohio border, where 358 residents and 25 workers have contracted the virus. Brighton has reported 76 deaths. The Health Department has installed a temporary manager at Brighton, and the National Guard has been sent there and to other nursing homes with severe outbreaks.

Most of the other homes reporting 20 or more deaths are clustered in the eastern half of the state, where the virus has been more prevalent in the population as a whole.

Health officials had been under mounting pressure to name long-term care facilities with virus cases, with the state’s chief fiscal watchdog, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, urging greater transparency. Health Department officials had said they were weighing the public’s right to know against patient privacy and the dictates of state law.

The Health Department still held back some information from Tuesday's release, redacting data from facilities reporting 1 to 4 infections or deaths. Officials cited patients' right to privacy for the decision.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials announced 179 new cases of coronavirus bringing the city's total to 20,132 as of Tuesday. The city also reported nine new deaths bringing the total to 1,049.

While the daily count has remained low over the past few days, city officials made it clear that some labs do not report results over the weekend, and the city has not yet received all backlogged results.

Nursing homes within city limits have accounted for 54% of the city's deaths, with 567 total deaths.

Health officials noted a decline in number of cases in nursing home residents.

The city is also reporting four inmates inside the city's jail are being treated for COVID-19.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stated last week that the city has seen a drop in daily case counts and attributed the good news to social distancing.

Officials had planned to shut down Philadelphia's emergency field hospital, located at The Liacouras Center at Temple University.

“Early next week, if things look good, we will stop admissions,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Wednesday.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The city also continues to operate more than 80 student meal sites.

Philadelphia residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak have access to free food boxes through community food sites.

Residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at sites throughout the city. One box is limited per household. Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

REOPENING PENNSYLVANIA

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania will look to begin gradually reopen its economy on May 8 using a "regional, sector-based approach" and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it's safe, according to his plan.

Wolf announced Friday that 24 counties across the state will move to phase two of his administration's coronavirus reopening plan next week.

Beginning on May 8th, stay-at-home orders will be lifted in the following counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

Moving from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase means in-person retail can begin again, with delivery and pick-up still preferred. Restaurants and bars, however, are still limited to delivery and curbside service.

Health and wellness centers, gyms, spas, movie theaters and casinos are among the businesses that will remain closed under the Yellow Zone guidelines.

“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf has cautioned that a declining case count is just one factor that officials will consider in deciding whether a region of the state is ready to begin emerging from the pandemic. The availability of diagnostic testing, the capacity of the health care system and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what’s known as contact tracing will also play a role

Wolf’s reopening plan divides counties into six geographic regions, where shutdown rules may be relaxed once fewer than one person in 2,000 has been infected over the past two weeks..

Meanwhile, Philadelphia, and some of the surrounding counties, are not among the areas eligible for an early May reopening.

On Monday, Wolf announced the reopening of limited outdoor activities starting on Friday, May 1.

Come Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide but are required to follow life-sustaining business guidance.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority who have been infected with the virus have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus.

New symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.