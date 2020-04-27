Pennsylvania announces 71,926 cases of COVID-19; 5,555 deaths

Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 71,926 confirmed cases, with 5,555 confirmed deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Health officials announced an additional 511 coronavirus cases in addition to 18 deaths in the state.

The rise in cases is attributed to 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 91 new deaths in the state.

With the rate of increase slowing, Gov. Tom Wolf has begun relaxing restrictions and business closure guidelines in more than half of the state’s 67 counties home to one-third of its residents.

The governor says he anticipates all counties will advance in the state's reopening plan by Jun. 5. Sixteen counties in the central and western parts of Pennsylvania will move into the green phase. Meanwhile, Philadelphia area counties will move from red to yellow.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases to-date is below.

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 241, including 7 deaths

– Allegheny County: 1,870, including 162 deaths

– Armstrong County: 62, including 4 deaths

– Beaver County: 582, including 73 deaths

– Bedford County: 39, including 2 deaths

– Berks County: 3,988, including 311 deaths

– Blair County: 49, including 1 death

– Bradford County: 46, including 3 deaths

– Bucks County: 5,012, including 493 deaths

– Butler County: 227, including 12 deaths

– Cambria County: 57, including 2 deaths

– Cameron County: 2

– Carbon County: 234, including 23 deaths

– Centre County: 151, including 6 deaths

– Chester County: 2,607, including 277 deaths

– Clarion County: 26, including 2 deaths

– Clearfield County: 38

– Clinton County: 55, including 2 death

– Columbia County: 346, including 31 deaths

– Crawford County: 30

– Cumberland County: 621, including 48 deaths

– Dauphin County: 1,231, including 72 deaths

-- Delaware County: 6,379, including 550 deaths

– Elk County: 6

– Erie County: 253, including 4 deaths

– Fayette County: 95, including 4 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 762, including 34 deaths

– Fulton County: 15, including 1 death

– Greene County: 27

– Huntingdon County: 228, including 2 death

– Indiana County: 90, including 5 deaths

– Jefferson County: 7

– Juniata County: 95, including 4 deaths

– Lackawanna County: 1,528, including 166 deaths

– Lancaster County: 3,105, including 292 deaths

– Lawrence County: 76, including 8 deaths

– Lebanon County: 950, including 33 deaths

– Lehigh County: 3,738, including 222 deaths

– Luzerne County: 2,711, including 144 deaths

– Lycoming County: 162, including 16 deaths

– Mckean County: 12, including 1 death

– Mercer County: 107, including 5 deaths

– Mifflin County: 58, including 1 death

– Monroe County: 1,315, including 101 deaths

– Montgomery County: 6,906, including 674 deaths

– Montour County: 50

– Northampton County: 3,045, including 207 deaths

– Northumberland County: 186, including 3 deaths

– Perry County: 56, including 2 death

– Philadelphia County: 21,738, including 1,300 deaths (statistics from City of Philadelphia)

– Pike County: 476, including 19 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 616, including 32 deaths

– Snyder County: 39, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 37, including 1 death

– Sullivan County: 3

– Susquehanna County: 109, including 15 deaths

– Tioga County: 17, including 2 deaths

– Union County: 57, including 1 death

– Venango County: 8

– Warren County: 3

– Washington County: 139, including 5 deaths

– Wayne County: 119, including 7 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 444, including 38 deaths

– Wyoming County: 34, including 7 deaths

– York County: 991, including 26 deaths

NURSING HOMES

Nearly 50 Pennsylvania nursing homes have reported 20 or more deaths related to COVID-19, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

After weeks of delay, state health officials released a list of 557 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania reporting cases of the novel coronavirus among residents or staff.

Nursing homes and personal care homes have struggled for months to contain the virus, with residents of the facilities accounting for more than two-thirds of the state’s overall death toll of 4,624.

The state’s worst nursing home outbreak is at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, near the Ohio border, where 358 residents and 25 workers have contracted the virus. Brighton has reported 76 deaths. The Health Department has installed a temporary manager at Brighton, and the National Guard has been sent there and to other nursing homes with severe outbreaks.

Most of the other homes reporting 20 or more deaths are clustered in the eastern half of the state, where the virus has been more prevalent in the population as a whole.

Health officials had been under mounting pressure to name long-term care facilities with virus cases, with the state’s chief fiscal watchdog, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, urging greater transparency. Health Department officials had said they were weighing the public’s right to know against patient privacy and the dictates of state law.

The Health Department still held back some information from Tuesday's release, redacting data from facilities reporting 1 to 4 infections or deaths. Officials cited patients' right to privacy for the decision.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials announced 73 new cases of coronavirus bringing the city's total to 21,738 as of Tuesday. The city also reported eight new deaths bringing the total to 1,243.

While the daily count has remained low over the past few days, city officials made it clear that some labs do not report results over the weekend, and the city has not yet received all backlogged results.

Nursing homes within city limits have accounted for 53% of the city's deaths, with 662 total deaths.

Health officials noted a decline in number of cases in nursing home residents.

The city is also reporting four inmates inside the city's jail are being treated for COVID-19.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stated last week that the city has seen a drop in daily case counts and attributed the good news to social distancing.

Officials had planned to shut down Philadelphia's emergency field hospital, located at The Liacouras Center at Temple University.

“Early next week, if things look good, we will stop admissions,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Wednesday.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The city also continues to operate more than 80 student meal sites.

Philadelphia residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak have access to free food boxes through community food sites.

Residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at sites throughout the city. One box is limited per household. Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

REOPENING PENNSYLVANIA

Gov. Wolf will lift most of his pandemic restrictions in an additional 16 counties home to nearly 3 million people, including much of the Pittsburgh area, his office said Friday as afflicted Philadelphia also began mapping its way out of the crisis.

The counties are in western and central Pennsylvania: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

They will move next Friday to the so-called “green” phase, which has the fewest restrictions in the governor’s stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan.

Meanwhile Friday, 26 more counties woke up to fewer restrictions, announced a week ago by the Democratic governor.

Wolf has said that next Friday he will move the remaining “red” counties — Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton — to yellow.

Philadelphia officials said Friday that they are carefully wading into restrictions, precautions and what needs to be monitored moving into the yellow phase tentatively next Friday.

Wolf has cautioned that a declining case count is just one factor that officials will consider in deciding whether a region of the state is ready to begin emerging from the pandemic. The availability of diagnostic testing, the capacity of the health care system and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what’s known as contact tracing will also play a role.

Wolf’s reopening plan divides counties into six geographic regions, where shutdown rules may be relaxed once fewer than one person in 2,000 has been infected over the past two weeks.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority who have been infected with the virus have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus.

New symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

