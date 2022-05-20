Pennsylvania bus driver charged for allegedly taking 'upskirt' recordings of young girls

A Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges for allegedly recording ‘upskirt’ videos of young girls who were passengers on his route.

Bruce Stanley Garner, a 70-year-old from Delaware County, was charged with over 130 counts of child sexual abuse and other offenses.

Investigators said Garner, a bus driver for Marple Newtown School District, was busted after a "suspicious" 14-year-old girl used her phone to record him recording underneath the skirts of young girls on his bus.

"As a result of the interview and other information provided at the time it was apparent the school bus driver was engaged in an illicit act known as up-skirting," Chief David Montella said.

Police say they found 139 videos on Garner’s cell phone. They allege he would often speak with 8 victims, ages 9 to 14, to slow them down while recorded as they entered or left his bus.

"The allegations against him are that he is a child predator. He played on these young women that he befriended on that bus in his employment," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

All of Garner's victims attend St. Mary Magdalen School in Media and were likely targeted due to their school uniform, according to police.

Court documents indicate that Garner named two of his victims, admitted to some of the recordings, and even told police how he did it.

"The unspeakable activities of Bruce Stanley Garner are an invasion of the teenage and pre-teen victims’ privacy and an absolute attack on their innocence," Montella said.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that Garner touched his victims. He is being held on $200k bond.