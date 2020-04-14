Pennsylvania coronavirus cases approach 25K, surpass 500 deaths

Pennsylvania is now reporting at least 24,199 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 524 deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf predicted Friday that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new coronavirus cases next week and implored residents to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state’s economy to gradually open back up.

“If the surge occurs next week, as we suspect it will, and it’s within the range of the capacity of our health care system, that’s going to allow us to shut this shutdown down fast, faster than if this drags on,” Wolf told reporters on a conference call.

Modeling from the University of Washington suggests that Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late next week before the numbers gradually drift down through the middle of May. Wolf’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said there won’t be one peak, and that different regions of the state will peak at different times.

Philadelphia and its suburbs as well as several counties in northeastern Pennsylvania have been hit particularly hard by the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia has risen to 6,813, with 190 reported fatalities.

Mark Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh, which is doing its own virus modeling, warned Friday that a peak doesn’t mean that Pennsylvania is out of the woods. He said the numbers could very easily spike again if people leave their homes and businesses open up too quickly.

“What I worry about is this notion that, ‘Oh, we’ve hit the peak, we’re finished, we’re done,’” Roberts told The Associated Press.

The state’s mitigation measures, including the indefinite shuttering of schools and nonessential businesses and Wolf’s order for people to remain at home, have helped slow the virus’s spread and make the pandemic more manageable for the health care system, according to Levine.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

___

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 56, including 1 death

– Allegheny County: 876, including 21 deaths

– Armstrong County: 28, including 1 death

– Beaver County: 153, including 13 deaths

– Bedford County: 5, including 1 death

– Berks County: 1,150, including 21 deaths

– Blair County: 11

– Bradford County: 19

– Bucks County: 1,177, including 36 deaths

– Butler County: 143, including 4 deaths

– Cambria County: 14, including 1 death

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 102, including 3 deaths

– Centre County: 70

– Chester County: 593, including 17 deaths

– Clarion County: 16

– Clearfield County: 9

– Clinton County: 8

– Columbia County: 113, including 3 deaths

– Crawford County: 16

– Cumberland County: 122, including 3 deaths

– Dauphin County: 240, including 4 deaths

– Delaware County: 1,712, including 40 deaths

– Elk County: 2

– Erie County: 39

– Fayette County: 57, including 3 deaths

– Forest County: 5

– Franklin County: 66

– Fulton County: 1

– Greene County: 23

– Huntingdon County: 11

– Indiana County: 43

– Jefferson County: 2

– Juniata County: 39

– Lackawanna County: 459, including 21 deaths

– Lancaster County: 828, including 24 deaths

– Lawrence County: 51, including 4 deaths

– Lebanon County: 284, including 2 deaths

– Lehigh County: 1,747, including 19 deaths

– Luzerne County: 1,446, including 21 deaths

– Lycoming County: 28

– Mckean County: 3

– Mercer County: 43

– Mifflin County: 17

– Monroe County: 816, including 24 deaths

– Montgomery County: 2,285, including 65 deaths

– Montour County: 39

– Northampton County: 1,130, including 23 deaths

– Northumberland County: 40

– Perry County: 17, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 6,813, including 190 deaths**

– Pike County: 221, including 6 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 192, including 2 deaths

– Snyder County: 23, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 13

– Sullivan County: 1

– Susquehanna County: 31, including 1 death

– Tioga County: 14, including 1 death

– Union County: 21

– Venango County: 6

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 69

– Wayne County: 67, including 1 death

– Westmoreland County: 228, including 6 deaths

– Wyoming County: 12

– York County: 331, including 3 deaths

**NOTE: Philadelphia cases listed may differ from reporting on health.pa.gov website.

WHAT WE KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures indefinitely.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order will last through at least April 30.

With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, Wolf called a statewide quarantine "the most prudent option."

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

REOPENING THE ECONOMY

In a six-minute address from his Capitol offices on Monday night, Wolf said the tough measures to shut down the economy are making progress in blunting the spread of the virus and preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

But, Wolf said, how the state gets past this stage is still “far from perfectly clear.” He wants to see a drop in the number of new cases and more protective equipment for health care workers, he said.

“We do not have a hard and fast metric for exactly when we achieve victory, but we know we need to develop one,” he said. “And we will, soon.”

Meanwhile, he said, reopening the economy will depend on more and better testing that reveals who is sick and who is immune.

Earlier, Wolf joined the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware to announce that they will share information and form a task force to help guide the reopening of the states’ economies once the crisis recedes.

SHUTDOWN UPHELD

The state Supreme Court on Monday upheld Wolf’s decision to shutter non-life-sustaining businesses based on the state’s emergency code and the governor’s police powers.

A four-justice opinion said the March 19 shutdown order was tailored to the nature of the coronavirus emergency.

The majority said the political candidate, real estate agent and golf course that challenged the order were not entitled to additional review procedures.

“These procedural requirements would overwhelm an entire department of government otherwise involved with disaster mitigation,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue for the majority.

Three justices said that there was reason to presume for now that Wolf’s action was valid, but that a lower court should have been directed to handle challenges while the order remains in force.

VETERANS HOMES DEATHS

Six residents of Pennsylvania’s state-run veterans homes have died from COVID-19, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said Monday.

The agency said 11 other residents have tested positive, along with 17 people who work there.

The coronavirus outbreak led the department to restrict visitors and activities, and perform daily health screenings. New admissions are on hold, according to department officials.

UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS

More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation benefits in the four weeks after businesses began shutting down in earnest as Wolf called for measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the seven days through Saturday, another 238,000 residents filed for benefits, the lowest weekly figure in the four full weeks since March 15.

CAR SALES LEGISLATION

Car dealers would be allowed to resume sales under a bill that advanced Monday on party lines from the House State Government Committee.

The Republican majority pushed through the proposal, which would direct Wolf and his administration to allow all vehicle dealer activity that can be done with adequate social distancing and other safety measures. Democrats said the proposal was too expansive.

The House is expected to return to a floor voting session Tuesday and could take up the bill, as well as other proposals that would permit more construction and retail businesses to operate during the pandemic.

Wolf has said he would oppose the measures if it could threaten public health.

PRISON DEATH

The Department of Corrections reported the first death of an inmate due to the virus.

The department identified the inmate as a 67-year-old serving a life sentence in Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County for a first-degree murder conviction in Philadelphia.

The inmate died Wednesday at the Einstein Medical Center, the department said.

On Saturday, the Montgomery County coroner notified prison officials that the cause of death was acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis, it said.

POLICE ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN

The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.

The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said. It is scheduled to graduate by July 24. All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.

___

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.