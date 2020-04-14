Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rise to 33,232; 1,204 deaths

Pennsylvania on Sunday reached 33,232 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The death toll climbed to 1,204.

"As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community."

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania will gradually reopen its economy using a "regional, sector-based approach" and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it's safe, according to a plan outlined Friday.

"Unfortunately, we cannot flip a switch and reopen the commonwealth. There's not going to be one big day," Wolf said. "We need to be smart and make data-driven decisions."

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of the total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Officials say most of the patients hospitalized are over the age of 65, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients in that age range.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 85, including 1 death

– Allegheny County: 1,042, including 55 deaths

– Armstrong County: 38, including 2 death

– Beaver County: 298, including 36 deaths

– Bedford County: 15, including 1 death

– Berks County: 1,945, including 74 deaths

– Blair County: 14

– Bradford County: 25; including 1 death

– Bucks County: 1,812, including 90 deaths

– Butler County: 161, including 5 deaths

– Cambria County: 19, including 1 death

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 144, including 9 deaths

– Centre County: 73, including 1 death

– Chester County: 883, including 44 deaths

– Clarion County: 18; including 1 death

– Clearfield County: 11

– Clinton County: 11

– Columbia County: 208, including 7 deaths

– Crawford County: 16

– Cumberland County: 186, including 4 deaths

– Dauphin County: 386, including 9 deaths

– Delaware County: 2,484, including 99 deaths

– Elk County: 2

– Erie County: 60

– Fayette County: 67, including 3 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 115

– Fulton County: 2

– Greene County: 25

– Huntingdon County: 13

– Indiana County: 53, including 4 deaths

– Jefferson County: 3

– Juniata County: 72

– Lackawanna County: 646, including 41 deaths

– Lancaster County: 1,236, including 66 deaths

– Lawrence County: 59, including 5 deaths

– Lebanon County: 502, including 5 deaths

– Lehigh County: 2,245, including 33 deaths

– Luzerne County: 1,767, including 36 deaths

– Lycoming County: 40

– Mckean County: 4

– Mercer County: 59, including 1 death

– Mifflin County: 20

– Monroe County: 970, including 39 deaths

– Montgomery County: 3,040, including 184 deaths

– Montour County: 48

– Northampton County: 1,469, including 36 deaths

– Northumberland County: 73

– Perry County: 20, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 9,214, including 365 deaths

– Pike County: 304, including 9 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 267, including 5 deaths

– Snyder County: 28, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 19

– Sullivan County: 1

– Susquehanna County: 66, including 4 death

– Tioga County: 14, including 1 death

– Union County: 28

– Venango County: 6

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 82, including 2 death

– Wayne County: 85, including 3 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 286, including 16 deaths

– Wyoming County: 17, including 1 death

– York County: 493, including 6 deaths

WHAT WE KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures indefinitely.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order will last through at least April 30.

With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, Wolf called a statewide quarantine "the most prudent option."

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

REOPENING THE ECONOMY

In a six-minute address from his Capitol offices on Monday night, Wolf said the tough measures to shut down the economy are making progress in blunting the spread of the virus and preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

But, Wolf said, how the state gets past this stage is still “far from perfectly clear.” He wants to see a drop in the number of new cases and more protective equipment for health care workers, he said.

“We do not have a hard and fast metric for exactly when we achieve victory, but we know we need to develop one,” he said. “And we will, soon.”

Meanwhile, he said, reopening the economy will depend on more and better testing that reveals who is sick and who is immune.

Earlier, Wolf joined the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware to announce that they will share information and form a task force to help guide the reopening of the states’ economies once the crisis recedes.

SHUTDOWN UPHELD

The state Supreme Court on Monday upheld Wolf’s decision to shutter non-life-sustaining businesses based on the state’s emergency code and the governor’s police powers.

A four-justice opinion said the March 19 shutdown order was tailored to the nature of the coronavirus emergency.

The majority said the political candidate, real estate agent and golf course that challenged the order were not entitled to additional review procedures.

“These procedural requirements would overwhelm an entire department of government otherwise involved with disaster mitigation,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue for the majority.

Three justices said that there was reason to presume for now that Wolf’s action was valid, but that a lower court should have been directed to handle challenges while the order remains in force.

VETERANS HOMES DEATHS

Six residents of Pennsylvania’s state-run veterans homes have died from COVID-19, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said Monday.

The agency said 11 other residents have tested positive, along with 17 people who work there.

The coronavirus outbreak led the department to restrict visitors and activities, and perform daily health screenings. New admissions are on hold, according to department officials.

UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS

More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation benefits in the four weeks after businesses began shutting down in earnest as Wolf called for measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the seven days through Saturday, another 238,000 residents filed for benefits, the lowest weekly figure in the four full weeks since March 15.

CAR SALES LEGISLATION

Car dealers would be allowed to resume sales under a bill that advanced Monday on party lines from the House State Government Committee.

The Republican majority pushed through the proposal, which would direct Wolf and his administration to allow all vehicle dealer activity that can be done with adequate social distancing and other safety measures. Democrats said the proposal was too expansive.

The House is expected to return to a floor voting session Tuesday and could take up the bill, as well as other proposals that would permit more construction and retail businesses to operate during the pandemic.

Wolf has said he would oppose the measures if it could threaten public health.

PRISON DEATH

The first state prison inmate to die of COVID-19 was identified as a client of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, a legal group that works to exonerate people who say they were wrongly convicted.

Rudolph Sutton, 67, an inmate at Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County, died April 8. He was serving a life sentence for murder.

Fourteen inmates at Phoenix have contracted the virus, according to the Wolf administration.

POLICE ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN

The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.

The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said. It is scheduled to graduate by July 24. All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.