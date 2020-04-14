Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rise to 37,053 as officials report 1,394 confirmed deaths

Pennsylvania on Thursday reached 37,053 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

State health officials revised yesterday's death toll from 1,622 to 1,394 to include only those who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

"As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community."

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania will gradually reopen its economy using a "regional, sector-based approach" and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it's safe, according to a plan outlined Friday.

"Unfortunately, we cannot flip a switch and reopen the commonwealth. There's not going to be one big day," Wolf said. "We need to be smart and make data-driven decisions."

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of the total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Officials say most of the patients hospitalized are over the age of 65, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients in that age range.

___

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 95, including 1 death

– Allegheny County: 1,149, including 69 deaths

– Armstrong County: 43, including 2 death

– Beaver County: 319, including 46 deaths

– Bedford County: 20, including 1 death

– Berks County: 2,212, including 86 deaths

– Blair County: 15

– Bradford County: 28; including 2 death

– Bucks County: 2,131, including 116 deaths

– Butler County: 164, including 6 deaths

– Cambria County: 20, including 1 death

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 155, including 9 deaths

– Centre County: 76, including 1 death

– Chester County: 989, including 64 deaths

– Clarion County: 20; including 1 death

– Clearfield County: 11

– Clinton County: 14

– Columbia County: 245, including 7 deaths

– Crawford County: 19

– Cumberland County: 229, including 7 deaths

– Dauphin County: 445, including 16 deaths

– Delaware County: 2,902, including 119 deaths

– Elk County: 2

– Erie County: 68

– Fayette County: 71, including 3 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 151, including 1 death

– Fulton County: 2

– Greene County: 25

– Huntingdon County: 20

– Indiana County: 59, including 4 deaths

– Jefferson County: 4

– Juniata County: 77

– Lackawanna County: 707, including 58 deaths

– Lancaster County: 1,359, including 72 deaths

– Lawrence County: 61, including 5 deaths

– Lebanon County: 544, including 6 deaths

– Lehigh County: 2,418, including 43 deaths

– Luzerne County: 1,880, including 58 deaths

– Lycoming County: 44

– Mckean County: 5

– Mercer County: 60, including 1 death

– Mifflin County: 24

– Monroe County: 1,024, including 42 deaths

– Montgomery County: 3,395, including 204 deaths

– Montour County: 47

– Northampton County: 1,656, including 45 deaths

– Northumberland County: 82

– Perry County: 23, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 10,643, including 423 deaths (statistics from City of Philadelphia)

– Pike County: 327, including 12 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 290, including 5 deaths

– Snyder County: 31, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 20

– Sullivan County: 1

– Susquehanna County: 72, including 4 death

– Tioga County: 14, including 1 death

– Union County: 30

– Venango County: 7

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 92, including 2 death

– Wayne County: 87, including 3 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 307, including 17 deaths

– Wyoming County: 17, including 1 death

– York County: 546, including 7 deaths

WHAT WE KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures for the remainder of the academic year.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

After carefully shutting down the state a few counties at a time, Wolf eventually added all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties to his stay-home edict. The order will last through at least May 8, when officials say they hope to begin a gradual reopening process.

Regions of Pennsylvania that have seen a relatively low number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus might be able to reopen “in a fairly robust” way on May 8.

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list. However, Wolf stated on Monday that the state would be easing restrictions on things like construction and car sales.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

REOPENING THE ECONOMY

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday set May 8 as the target launch date for a gradual easing of some restrictions imposed because of the pandemic, saying Pennsylvania had made sufficient progress against COVID-19 to warrant a gradual reopening of the economy.

All 12.8 million Pennsylvanians will have to stay home at least through that date, said Wolf, extending his existing stay-at-home order by another eight days. But he suggested it might then be lifted in areas of the state where the new coronavirus — which has killed more than 1,600 Pennsylvania residents — does not pose as great of a threat.

Pennsylvania will also ease some restrictions on building construction and vehicle sales, Wolf announced at a video news conference as hundreds of protesters, defying a ban on mass gatherings, staged an anti-shutdown rally at the Capitol.

His health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said last week that contact tracing — identifying people who have been exposed to an infected person so they can be quarantined — will be “really important” as Pennsylvania emerges from a pandemic that has killed more than 1,500 statewide. But Wolf said Tuesday there’s no budget for contact tracing.

SHUTDOWN UPHELD

The state Supreme Court last week upheld Wolf’s decision to shutter non-life-sustaining businesses based on the state’s emergency code and the governor’s police powers.

A four-justice opinion said the March 19 shutdown order was tailored to the nature of the coronavirus emergency.

The majority said the political candidate, real estate agent and golf course that challenged the order were not entitled to additional review procedures.

“These procedural requirements would overwhelm an entire department of government otherwise involved with disaster mitigation,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue for the majority.

Three justices said that there was reason to presume for now that Wolf’s action was valid, but that a lower court should have been directed to handle challenges while the order remains in force.

POLICE ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN

The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.

The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said. It is scheduled to graduate by July 24. All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

___

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.