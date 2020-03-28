Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 2,751; 34 deaths

There are currently at least 2,751 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to state health officials. Thirty-four deaths have been reported.

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

___

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county.

– Adams County: 8

– Allegheny County: 219, including 2 deaths

– Armstrong County: 2

– Beaver County: 22

– Berks County: 65

– Blair County: 2

– Bradford County: 3

– Bucks County: 152

– Butler County: 41, including 2 deaths

– Cambria County: 1

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 3

– Centre County: 15

– Chester County: 116

– Clarion County: 1

– Clearfield County: 2

– Columbia County: 4

– Crawford County: 2

– Cumberland County: 22, including 1 death

– Dauphin County: 23

– Delaware County: 226, including 4 deaths

– Erie County: 7

– Fayette County: 10

– Franklin County: 7

– Greene County: 6

– Huntingdon County: 1

– Indiana County: 2

– Juniata County: 1

– Lackawanna County: 51, including 2 deaths

– Lancaster County: 45, including 1 death

– Lawrence County: 8

– Lebanon County: 15

– Lehigh County: 109, including 3 deaths

– Luzerne County: 65, including 2 deaths

– Lycoming County: 2

– Mckean County: 1

– Mercer County: 6

– Monroe County: 106, including 2 deaths

– Montgomery County: 411, including 5 deaths

– Montour County: 5

– Northampton County: 94, including 4 deaths

– Northumberland County: 1

– Perry County: 1

– Philadelphia County: 806, including 5 deaths

– Pike County: 27, including 1 death

– Potter County: 2

– Schuylkill County: 16

– Snyder County: 1

– Somerset County: 2

– Susquehanna County: 1

– Tioga County: 1

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 23

– Wayne County: 6

– Westmoreland County: 41

– York County: 37

WHAT WE KNOW

Most of the state’s positive COVID-19 patients are in eastern Pennsylvania.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures through at least April 6.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

When it is determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Wolf put another 2.5 million Pennsylvania residents under a stay-at-home order Friday, as his administration confirmed more coronavirus cases and deaths and major facilities were enlisted to help with hospital overflows.

Wolf, in a statement, added nine counties to 10 already covered by the order, for a total of 19 counties and three-fourths of the state’s 12.8 million residents.

The stay-at-home order starts at 8 p.m. Friday for Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties, and will last until at least April 6.

The stay-at-home order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated by Wolf’s administration as “life-sustaining.”

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

MEDICAL RESOURCES

Health officials are working on a guide for doctors to address medical shortages and the best use of resources if the number of hospital patients surges, as anticipated.

Levine said the state is not implementing a triage policy, instead referring to it as crisis standards of care.

“There’s no specific decisions about who gets treated or doesn’t get treated, if that’s the implication,” Levine said at a news briefing.

___

___

