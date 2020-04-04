Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 8,420; 102 fatalities

The Department of Health reported more than 1,400 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to over 8,420. There were 12 new deaths for a statewide toll of 102.

More than 70 nursing homes have reported at least one coronavirus patient. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is looking to hire a company that can act as a “SWAT team” to help nursing homes struggling with infection control.

Philadelphia reported 2,430 total coronavirus cases within the city, with at least 26 fatalities.

Nursing home residents account for half of Philadelphia’s 26 coronavirus-related deaths.

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 19

– Allegheny County: 476, including 2 deaths

– Armstrong County: 11

– Beaver County: 65, including 2 deaths

– Bedford County: 3

– Berks County: 201, including 1 death

– Blair County: 4

– Bradford County: 9

– Bucks County: 446, including 8 deaths

– Butler County: 75, including 2 deaths

– Cambria County: 4

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 34, including 1 death

– Centre County: 32

– Chester County: 226, including 2 death

– Clarion County: 4

– Clearfield County: 5

– Clinton County: 1

– Columbia County: 15

– Crawford County: 5

– Cumberland County: 45, including 2 death

– Dauphin County: 79, including 1 death

– Delaware County: 542, including 10 deaths

– Erie County: 17

– Fayette County: 20, including 1 death

– Forest County: 1

– Franklin County: 26

– Greene County: 11

– Huntingdon County: 3

– Indiana County: 7

– Juniata County: 5

– Lackawanna County: 119, including 4 deaths

– Lancaster County: 232, including 5 deaths

– Lawrence County: 19, including 2 deaths

– Lebanon County: 54

– Lehigh County: 584, including 5 deaths

– Luzerne County: 484, including 5 deaths

– Lycoming County: 8

– Mckean County: 1

– Mercer County: 10

– Mifflin County: 2

– Monroe County: 397, including 10 deaths

– Montgomery County: 875, including 11 deaths

– Montour County: 16

– Northampton County: 466, including 10 deaths

– Northumberland County: 8

– Perry County: 4

– Philadelphia County: 2,430, including 26 deaths

– Pike County: 83, including 1 death

– Potter County: 2

– Schuylkill County: 63

– Snyder County: 4, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 3

– Susquehanna County: 4

– Tioga County: 3

– Union County: 3

– Venango County: 3

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 40

– Wayne County: 23

– Westmoreland County: 110

– Wyoming County: 2

– York County: 121, including 1 death

WHAT WE KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures indefinitely.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order will last through at least April 30.

With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, Wolf called a statewide quarantine "the most prudent option."

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

MASK WEARING

Pennsylvania residents should wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Wolf said Friday.

Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to make their own cloth masks and put them on when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate. He spoke a few hours before the federal government issued its own recommendation for Americans to wear face coverings.

“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” he said. “These folks are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”

He added that residents should refrain from wearing the short-supply N95 respirator masks and other medical-grade masks worn by health care workers.

The Department of Health posted guidance on masks on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.