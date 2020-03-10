Pennsylvania COVID-19 coronavirus cases rise to 41, Philadelphia reports 3 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has reached 41, officials announced during a Friday evening press conference.

All schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under 18.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Wolf said schools won't be penalized if they are unable to reach the 180 days of instruction required under state law. His administration, he said, would evaluate the decision at the end of the 10 days and decide whether to extend it.



PENNSYLVANIA:

There are currently 41 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania; including:

Montgomery County: 18

Bucks County: 3

Monroe County: 3

Delaware County: 6

Philadelphia: 3

Pike County: 1

Northampton County: 1

Wayne County: 1

Chester County: 1

Washington: 1

Cumberland: 3

One of the most recent cases, in Montgomery County, involved an Upper Merion Township EMS worker. Once he presented with symptoms of COVID-19, he immediately notified his supervisor and was sent home as was his partner. The two workers self-quarantined. The EMS worker tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

The workers were the same two who had transported a patient on March 7, who eventually had a presumptive positive test for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, 22 fire and EMS personnel were placed in quarantine status since they had contact with the EMS worker.

Officials say the individual is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus and is currently isolated at home. The Philadelphia Health Department is now investigating 17 possible cases of COVID-19 coronavirus within the city.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, three cases are presumed positive. According to officials, following recommendations regarding social distancing and quarantining as well as hygenic practices is particularly important for people who have chronic health conditions or are elderly.

“We have said that Philadelphia would see cases of the coronavirus, and now we have our first case in the city. We expect additional cases will be identified. We are continuing to work to identify cases, quarantine individuals who may have been exposed, and contain this virus. The most important thing you can do to help: if you are sick with fever or cough, stay home. If you think you should be tested, contact your doctor.” — Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

A look at the latest developments in the spread of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania:

WHAT WE KNOW

All 41 cases of coronavirus come from the eastern part of the state.

Eighteen are residents of Montgomery County, including a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at a King of Prussia facility.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

THE ILLNESS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Department of Health is giving few details about patients. It is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed.

At least three medical personnel who treated people who tested positive have also been quarantined, newspapers have reported.

CANCELLATIONS

Public programs, events and training in Pennsylvania's state parks and forests were canceled Friday through April, although parks and forests will remain open except for three parks in Montgomery County. The event cancellations include special events such as races and festivals.

Visitors can still camp overnight or stay in cabins and cottages, and fishing is still allowed. In Montgomery County, three state parks will be closed to visitors for at least two weeks: Evansburg, Fort Washington and Norristown Farm Park.



TESTING

The state has a lab in Exton, in suburban Philadelphia, that can make use of new equipment to boost its capacity to test up to 150 people a day from up to 25 people a day. Private labs and academic medical centers are starting to administer tests or will start soon.

All major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in the state will cover medically appropriate COVID-19 testing and treatment, including waiving cost-sharing for testing, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.