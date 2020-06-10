Pennsylvania General Assembly passes resolution they say ends emergency declaration, shutdown

article

The Pennsylvania General Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution that they say will end the governor's emergency declaration and discontinue the state's shutdown.

The Republican-controlled Assembly voted to dash the executive order originally signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Mar. 16 and extended on Jun. 3.

Pennsylvania Representative Andrew Lewis celebrated the resolution passing on Facebook.

"This one goes out to every family hanging on by a thread," Lewis said. It goes out to every small business that's about to go under and every worker who needs to get back to work to pay rent and buy food."

While state Republicans view the resolution passing as a victory for the state's ailing economy, some uncertainty remains about what the resolution means.

Republican lawmakers say the governor has no power to veto the resolution. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Wolf says "only the governor can terminate the disaster emergency."

It's unclear what the passing resolution will mean for the state. As of last week, all of Pennsylvania moved forward in the state's reopening plan, with several counties moving to the green phase. While restrictions remain that keeps certain businesses from opening, the state-wide stay-at-home order has been lifted.

