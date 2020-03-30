Pennsylvania inmates quarantined over coronavirus; high court asked to reduce jail populations

article

Inmates throughout the Pennsylvania state prison system will largely be confined to their cells to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 after one tested positive for the disease, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said he took action after an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Montgomery County contracted the new virus.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” Wetzel said in a news release. “This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system.”

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, inmates are only allowed out of their cells for video visits, phone calls and access to the law library.

The Corrections Department incarcerates nearly 44,600 inmates in 25 state prisons.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Officials announce Pennsylvania's first COVID-19 case in prison system

Krasner urges for early release of low-risk prisoners to prevent spread of COVID-19

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court was asked Monday to order the release of some inmates from county jails to help reduce the virus’s spread. The county jail system isn’t impacted by the Department of Corrections quarantine.

A petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania said that tight inmate quarters, a lack of sanitation, and a limited ability to treat and quarantine people suspected of having COVID-19 presents an “extraordinary public health risk” to inmates, staff and surrounding communities.

Once COVID-19 enters a jail, it is “virtually certain to spread like wildfire through the prison population, correctional staff and into the nearby community,” the petition said.

The high court was asked to order the release of inmates at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, as well as those nearing the end of their sentences, eligible for work release or held on cash bail before trial.

The plaintiffs are the Pennsylvania Prison Society, an advocacy group, along with five inmates, including two who say they have health conditions that elevate their risk of serious illness from the virus.

Other states, including New Jersey, Washington, Maine, Montana and South Carolina, have taken steps to reduce their jail populations, as have Allegheny, Lackawanna and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.

The legal action was taken as Pike County officials announced Sunday that a staffer at the jail has tested positive for COVID-19. Inmates who had direct contact are under quarantine.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.