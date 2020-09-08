Pennsylvania restaurants can expand indoor occupancy to 50% on Sept. 21, Wolf says

article

Pennsylvania restaurants will soon be able to double their indoor occupancy to 50% capacity, Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Starting Sept. 21 restaurants will be permitted to increase from 25% occupancy to 50%.

Restaurants will still be required to follow the expanded public health and safety guidelines and will go through a self-certification process.

“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall. At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “The self-certification ensures that ​restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”

Once eateries are self-certified, they will appear in an online database that will allow residents to find certified and compliant businesses in their area.

Any restaurant that wishes to ​increase to 50 percent indoor capacity on September 21 must complete the online self-certification process by October 5.

Advertisement

The self-certification documents and information about the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program can be found online starting September 21 and will contain:

A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts

A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow these requirements

The business' maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code

A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities

The City of Philadelphia has not yet said if they will take part in the occupancy expansion come Sept. 21 but has operated on a separate timeline when it comes to indoor dining. Philadelphia resumed indoor dining at 25% capacity on Tuesday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!