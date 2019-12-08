Pennsylvania State Police seek assistance locating missing, endangered man

article

Pennsylvania State Police ask for the public’s help in locating an endangered, missing person.

Officials say 61-year-old Bryan Allister was last seen Saturday, December 7, around 9:30 p.m. leaving Parx Casino, which is located at 2999 Street Road, in Bensalem, Bucks County. Mr. Allister was seen on surveillance in the west parking lot area.

Allister is described as 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds. He is bald. He was seen wearing a tan jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Authorities say Allister is at special risk of harm and he might be confused.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police by dialing 911 or by contacting Pennsylvania State Police at the Trevose Barracks at 215-942-3900.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP