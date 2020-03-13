Pennsylvania students will still receive meals if schools close over COVID-19 concerns

Students in Pennsylvania will still be served meals if schools close over coronavirus concerns, the Pennsylvania Department of Education said on Twitter Thursday.

Statewide there have been 33 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, which has prompted many school closures and concerns about how students in need will receive food.

Officials received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools from grade K-12 to serve meals offsite to students.

These meals will be available at no cost to low-income kids, according to officials.

Families who are interested in more information, should contact their local school district.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

New Jersey COVID-19 cases rise to 29, including 1 death

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Germantown Academy student tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

THE ILLNESS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Department of Health is giving few details about patients. It is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed.

At least three medical personnel who treated people who tested positive have also been quarantined, newspapers have reported.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP