Pennsylvania's campaign trail draws Trump, Biden and Pence

Pennsylvania's 2020 campaign trail is seeing more traffic.

Vice President Mike Pence will headline a June 6 fundraiser in Hershey for the state Republican Party as national party officials press it to step up its field and fundraising operation.

Before that, President Donald Trump is heading to Montoursville in northern Pennsylvania on Monday for a campaign rally the day before voters there pick a new congressman.

On the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a campaign rally this Saturday at Philadelphia's Eakins Oval, his second major public event in Pennsylvania in the month since he announced he's running for president.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is hosting a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday to benefit his presidential campaign.