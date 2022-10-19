Perfect timing! Wawa rolls out 'Schwarberfest' hours before Phillies catcher's record-breaking homer

article

Wawa and the Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber - a match made in baseball heaven?

The hoagie-giant deemed the post-season as "Schwarberfest" Tuesday in hopes of bringing back the luck after Schwarber hit 15 home runs during the real "Hoagiefest."

And it appears the star catcher's home runs are truly fueled by hoagies!

Just hours later, Schwarber stepped up to the plate to smash a historic 488-foot home run, helping the Phillies beat the Padres 2-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.

The incredible shot had an exit velocity of 119.7 mph and was the first to reach the right field upper deck at Petco Park. It was also the farthest in his career and the hardest-hit postseason home run in the Statcast Era.

Phillies can join in the celebration with $5 "Shortis" and $6 "Classics" when you pay through the Wawa app for the rest of the post-season.

Let's all hope this hoagie-streak keeps rolling!



