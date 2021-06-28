Expand / Collapse search

Police: Person found shot in vehicle outside Christiana Mall

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday. 

NEWARK, Del. - Police are investigating after a person was found shot in a vehicle outside of the Christiana Mall.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday. SKYFOX shows a car crashed into a guardrail. 

No word on the victim's condition at this time or what caused the shooting.

Mall Road is currently closed due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

