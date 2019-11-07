Expand / Collapse search

Person in custody following Doylestown barricade; shelter in place lifted

Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Officials say a person has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in the Belmont Circle neighborhood in Doylestown.

Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub told FOX 29's Jeff Cole someone inside a home fired shots outside, leading to the barricade situation around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The shelter in place has been lifted and evacuated residents may return to their homes.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.