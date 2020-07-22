Philadelphia Art Commission to consider mayor's request to remove Columbus statue

The fate of the boarded-up Columbus statue in South Philadelphia could be decided during a Philadelphia Art Commission Wednesday morning.

The Art Commission will host a special meeting to discuss the future of the statue after Mayor Jimmy Kenney's request to remove the statue in Marconi Plaza.

Kenney announced he would request the statue's removal back in late June, following clashes between opposing groups in the plaza.

"In recent weeks, clashes between those individuals who support the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza and those who are distressed by its existence have deteriorated to a concerning public safety situation. It is a situation that cannot be allowed to continue," the mayor wrote.

The mayor added the city is committed to finding a way forward that allows Philadelphians to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the histories and circumstances of others that come from different backgrounds.

Advertisement

The city has allowed for public input through written submissions, and the public will also have the opportunity to testify during the virtual Art Commission meeting.

The statue was boxed up by the city as officials and partners from the Philadelphia Art Commission decided its fate.

The base of a second monument honoring Christopher Columbus was being hidden from view while its future is debated.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said the monument at Penn's Landing on the Delaware River marked the 500th anniversary of the explorer's first voyage, but the organization recognizes that it “is a focus of controversy and pain for many."

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP