Philadelphia beauty salon shooting, sex assault suspect captured on SEPTA bus

The Brief Jamal Pistoria, 33, was taken into custody Friday morning in Philadelphia. Pistoria is accused of a fatal shooting and sexual assault inside an East Mount Airy beauty salon. He is facing several charges, including murder and rape.



Jamal Pistoria, a man wanted for a deadly shooting and sexual assault inside a Philadelphia beauty salon, has been arrested.

Pistoria, who the District Attorney's Office identified as a suspect earlier this week, faces several charges, including murder and rape.

What we know:

Jamal Pistoria, 33, was taken into custody while aboard a SEPTA bus on South Broad Street around 1 a.m., SEPTA confirmed to FOX 29.

The backstory:

Investigators say 33-year-old Jamal Pistoria entered the Abba Blessed Beauty Salon on Stenton Avenue on November 2nd and forced a female employee at gunpoint into the back of the building, where three other women were.

Once in the locked backroom, investigators say Pistoria physically and sexually assaulted all three women. He allegedly hit them multiple times with his gun before fatally shooting 34-year-old Bellaniri Hernandez Camilo.

Investigators say the assault lasted for about six minutes, and the two surviving women managed to fight back when they realized Pistoria's weapon stopped firing. Pistoria fled, stopping at the front cash register where police say he managed to steal something.

Surveillance footage captured Pistoria a short time later at a convenience store, where he exposed his face while buying a soda.