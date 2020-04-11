Philadelphia church to hold Easter services despite coronavirus pandemic

A Philadelphia reverend assures that his congregation will follow CDC guidelines on Sunday when his church opens its doors for Easter mass.

Former Eagles running back, and current reverend at Greater Exodus Baptist Church, Herb Lusk, will hold three morning services on Easter Sunday. Only 50 people will be allowed in the church which he says holds around 650.

"We understand the guidelines and we're going to be extremely, extremely rigid about making sure we protect lives of our people," Lusk said.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be handed out and parishioners will be sat in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Lusk assures his congregation will be safer inside the church than they will be in other public spaces.

To further ensure the safety of churchgoers, Lusk asked seniors and people with preexisting conditions to remain home.

Masses will be live-streamed online, which Lusk says has been a popular way for parishioners to attend mass even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are doing it online," Lusk said. "Did you know that we've been doing it online for the last 5, 6, 17 years? Each of my services are going to be online for people who are not going to be here."

Coronavirus has currently impacted over 6,000 people in Philadelphia alone, with 160 related deaths. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said the federal government is monitoring Philadelphia as a potential hot spot for the novel virus.

