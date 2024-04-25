Philadelphia Eagles Draft 2024: Who will Birds choose in NFL draft?

article

The first round of the NFL draft is upon the City of Philadelphia and all eyes are on Detroit where the Eagles have pick number 22, unless they trade up.

Executive VP and General Manager of the Eagles, Howie Roseman is known for wheeling and dealing in the first round. Four times in the last five years, he has been moving on up. He says he knows who he thinks the top 25 players, or so, are going to be, but not in what order.

There are players he is looking at. Will they be available? Will he have to move? It’s part of the NFL’s ultimate chess match.

Roseman stated, "I feel really good about what the players are going to come off around the first 25 picks. Now that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be some moment in the first round where I go, ‘Whoa.’

It is a night that will change the 2024 season and seasons to come.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have agreed to terms with A.J. Brown. It is a 3-year extension, heading to 2029.