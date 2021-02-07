Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to protest district's reopening plan on Monday

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and its members will participate in a "day of action for safe schools" on Monday to protest the School District of Philadelphia's plan to welcome a limited number of students back in two weeks.

Union boss Jerry Jordan will be joined by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and state leader Arthur Steinberg on a four-stop tour of Philadelphia schools.

MORE: Philadelphia Federation of Teachers tells members not to report to school buildings Monday

Union leadership, which will also be joined by a cohort of educators and politicians, will hold an 8:30 press conference at Gompers Elementary School in the Overbrook section of the city. They also plan to make stops at FS Edmonds Elementary School, Edward T. Steel School and Richmond Elementary School.

In an email, PFT said its members are planning actions at hundreds of locations. Members are expected to host teach-ins and other actions, and thousands of educators will work remotely in front of their school buildings.

PFT and the School District of Philadelphia have been embroiled in a battle over the district's plan to welcome a limited number of pre-k to 2nd grade students back into classrooms on Feb. 22. The PFT previously called on a third-party to review to examine safety measures taken by the district, which include a plan to use window fans to address airflow problems in schools with broken HVAC systems.

Things reached a head on Friday when the union directed its members not to report to schools on Monday to prepare classrooms and receive training on new safety measures.

MORE: Philadelphia teachers union calls for third-party decision on district's COVID-19 safety protocols

Superintendent Dr. William Hite called the union's directive "deeply disappointing" and claimed it violates the collective bargaining agreement that was met months ago.

In an email Friday, the district issued a scathing warning to its educators, writing in part: "If you are expected to be in your building on Monday and choose not to do so, you will be subject to disciplinary action." The union called the threat "nothing short of bullying."

