Philadelphia Fire Department set to reopen 4 engine companies

The Philadelphia Fire Department is set to reopen four engine companies this upcoming weekend that have been closed for nearly 11 years. The city announced the move that will restore critical fire and EMS service to neighborhoods across the city.

“The restoration of these companies shows how committed we are to keeping our residents safe,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I’m grateful to all our firefighters and EMS providers for their dedicated service to Philadelphia.”

Thanks to a $16 million federal grant, 120 new firefighters and EMTs are being hired to fill the new ranks.

"I feel like the community will be a lot safer, especially in this area," resident Vanessa Pettway said.

The following engines will return to service at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23.

• Engine 1 at Broad & Fitzwater in South Philly/Center City

• Engine 8 at 4th & Arch in Old City

• Engine 14 at Foulkrod & Darrah in Frankford

• Engine 39 at Ridge & Cinnaminson in Roxborough

