Philadelphia foster mother charged in murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford: DA

The Brief Officials announced charges against Carprice Williams, the foster parent of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford in her homicide Thursday evening. The girl's body was found in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey after a 10-day search, and officials say the investigation remains active. Authorities have confirmed the cause of death as blunt force trauma and ruled it a homicide.



Authorities announced Thursday at a press conference that Carprice Williams, a foster parent, faces multiple charges related to the homicide of a 10-year-old girl from West Philadelphia, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. The girl's body was found Wednesday night in the trunk of a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey, a discovery that followed a 10-day search involving law enforcement and community members, police say.

Details of the Investigation and Timeline of Events

What we know:

Officials identified the victim as Malayshia Alford, correcting earlier reports that she was known as Jalayshia.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the last time Alford was believed to be alive was Thursday, October 22, at her home in West Philadelphia.

Video surveillance captured during the early morning hours of Monday, October 26, around 1:53 a.m., showed what officials believe was her body being moved from the home, according to Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski.

Law enforcement located the suspect vehicle, interviewed an individual connected to it, and were led to the girl's body in New Jersey around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary postmortem examination determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner was ruled a homicide, according to Toczylowski.

Krasner stated that Williams has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Timeline:

Officials say Alford went to school on Thursday, October 22, and was seen returning home that day.

She did not attend school the following day and was reported missing Monday, October 26. The subsequent search effort involved law enforcement, family, and members of the community.

On Wednesday night, her body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey, after police and FBI officials followed leads from video evidence.

Community Response and Support for the Family

What they're saying:

"I'm here because hurt is here. There are no words that can make sense out of nonsense, but we are here to come in to the family to know that as a community, we come together to love on you," said Pastor Alan Waller during the press conference.

"They loved her. So don't think that that's how it is. Whatever the social media is saying, it's not true. They loved her. The mother and father loved her. No matter what," said Marquita Brown, the victim’s aunt. "We would like to thank everyone for their city wide search for our precious Malayshia. This has been a very hard time for the family. We appreciate the many prayers and countless hours of searching for a loved one. This is so hard to digest. So in the coming days, we, the family will appreciate the time, the privacy, to lay our love, to rest. Thank you. God bless."

Council members, law enforcement, and FBI officials emphasized commitments to providing support, seeking justice, and working to ensure such tragedies are prevented.

Special Agent Wayne Jacobs said, "While today's developments bring us closer to an understanding of what happened, our work is not finished. We remain committed to pursuing the truth, supporting those affected and ensuring this investigation is carried through with the same care and determination that brought us to this point."

What's next:

Officials emphasized that the criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. Krasner said more details would be shared as the investigation continues and information is corroborated. Authorities have not disclosed additional information about individuals who may face charges or further details about the witness who led them to the girl's body, citing protection of the investigation and privacy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information about possible additional suspects or details concerning items used in the crime. Questions regarding Williams’ background as a school district employee and whether any other individuals may face charges remain unanswered. Officials stated that some information could not be disclosed at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of witnesses.