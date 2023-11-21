Philadelphia International Airport impacted by heavy rain ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving travel gets underway, Philadelphia International Airport has reported 94 delays, though no cancelations in and out of the busy airport, in light of heavy rain Tuesday in the Mid-Atlantic.

Weather across the country has been unsteady, with rain driving west to east, from the Midwest and taking aim for heavy bouts of rain Tuesday night across the region.

The conditions impacted air travel across the country. This is the most people have traveled in four years, since 2019.

Tuesday, airport officials were expecting about 80,000 people to travel in and out of the airport, with the heaviest travel day Sunday, where the airport should see around 90,000 people.

Wednesday's travel conditions are expected to dramatically improve, as the rain moves out of the region, abundant sunshine, although windy conditions will prevail.