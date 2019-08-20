Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies, reports says

Did you know that Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies?

That estimate comes from Seeking Arrangements -- a website designed to connect wealthy individuals with like-minded companions.

Here are the top 10 neighborhoods from least to most sugar daddies:

— Roxborough

— Washington Square

— Belmont

— Old City

— Cedarbrook

— Bella Vista

— Fairmount

— Kensington

— Point Breeze

— Rittenhouse

The report says the Rittenhouse neighborhood is home to about 244 sugar daddies.